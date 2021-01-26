Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 41,440 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 556,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,440 shares during the period. Atomera accounts for 0.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Atomera were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atomera by 566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atomera by 24.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 12.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.47 million, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $36.20.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

