Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 8,212 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN remained flat at $$30.64 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

