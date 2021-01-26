Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.17.

Shares of HCG opened at C$30.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.67 and a 12-month high of C$34.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.24.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$136.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 3.8900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

