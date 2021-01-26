HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.
Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06.
HMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.
Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.