HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06.

HMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Insiders bought 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

