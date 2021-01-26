HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Issues Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $800.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

