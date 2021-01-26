Howdoo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.76 or 0.00772210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.50 or 0.04231054 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

