Hubii Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded up 108.4% against the dollar. Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.00776396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.18 or 0.04200470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network (HBT) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.com . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

