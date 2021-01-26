Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.