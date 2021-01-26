IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter worth $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter worth $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter worth $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.03. 27,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,105. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.31 million and a P/E ratio of 24.20.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

