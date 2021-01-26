IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 13,379 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $241.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

