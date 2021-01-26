IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 5,554 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

