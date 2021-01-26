Iconic Token Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $697.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072275 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039013 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

