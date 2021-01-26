IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 186,244 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 11,226.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,244 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $883,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $105,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

