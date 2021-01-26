IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 886.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Facebook by 12.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.73. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

