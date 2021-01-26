IFP Advisors Inc Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 373,350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,129,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,295,000 after acquiring an additional 97,166 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 904,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $72.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

