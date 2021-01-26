IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 710 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.