IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 8,429 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 51.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 34.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.