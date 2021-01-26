IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

