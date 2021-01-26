Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.18

Shares of Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $16.40. Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 653,395 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £74.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.57.

About Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the development of hydrocarbons. The company 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, and Abbeydale; and 100% interests in Harvey and Redwell properties in the North Sea.

