Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Down 8.2%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s share price was down 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 1,614,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,153,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $473.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,554 shares of company stock worth $321,073. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 993,505 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $458,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $83,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

