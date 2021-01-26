Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 119.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,865.5% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 18.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

