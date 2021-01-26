Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

