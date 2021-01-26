Intel’s (INTC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.94.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 107,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,115,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 18,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 244,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.