Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $539-539 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.25 EPS.

Shares of IPAR opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.13.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $2,083,146. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

