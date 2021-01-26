InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.