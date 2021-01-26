International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $567.76 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $505.91 and a 200-day moving average of $402.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

