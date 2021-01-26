Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,702 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $56,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

INTU traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.43. 1,587,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.