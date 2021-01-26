Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $840.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $825.00 to $840.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $736.06.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $752.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $790.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $725.30. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.