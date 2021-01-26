Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $95,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $328.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.64 and a 200-day moving average of $297.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

