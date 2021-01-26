Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

