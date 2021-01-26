Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.
Shares of Investar stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s payout ratio is 14.36%.
Investar Company Profile
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
