iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 169.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 360,600 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 38.3% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 205,153 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 684.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 66,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

