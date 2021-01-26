iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lessened by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.03. 163,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,788. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.56 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.