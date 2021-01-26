iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $409,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,299,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.84. 3,772,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

