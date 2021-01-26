iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

