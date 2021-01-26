iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Purchased by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $97.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,139. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.72. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.