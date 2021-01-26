iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is IFP Advisors Inc’s 7th Largest Position

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,941,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,232,000 after purchasing an additional 119,072 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,026,000 after purchasing an additional 437,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,730,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $136.28 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.36.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.