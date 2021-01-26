iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $17,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $94.38.

