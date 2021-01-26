iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after purchasing an additional 380,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 805,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

