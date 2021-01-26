iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.