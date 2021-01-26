iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Decreased by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,228,643 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

