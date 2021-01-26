iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $218.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

