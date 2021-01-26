iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,776. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $218.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.85 and its 200 day moving average is $195.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.