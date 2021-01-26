iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Boosted by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

IJT stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.35. 1,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,641. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $129.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

