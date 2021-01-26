IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 1,353,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 742,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

