J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Earnings Results

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JJSF opened at $156.89 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

