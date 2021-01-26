Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,975 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $35,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE:ETN opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average of $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

