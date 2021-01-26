Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) (LON:JIM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $476.41

Shares of Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) (LON:JIM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $476.41 and traded as low as $194.65. Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) shares last traded at $201.00, with a volume of 38,915 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 476.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of £88.06 million and a P/E ratio of 17.95.

Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) Company Profile (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

