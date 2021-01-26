JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.55.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $98.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JD.com by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in JD.com by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 356,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 38,390 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

