Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Toray Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toray Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toray Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of TRYIY opened at $13.92 on Monday. Toray Industries has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

