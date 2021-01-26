Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $127.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

